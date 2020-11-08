Education Notes: Marana hosts job fair to hire support staff

Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair on Nov. 14, by appointment only due to COVID-19.

The school district is hiring support staff for the health office, food service, transportation, extended learning opportunities, substitutes, special education aides, teacher assistants and other positions.

Applicants can bring resumes and participate in on-site interviews, a news release said. Masks and social distancing will be required, and masks will be provided for applicants who need one.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the courtyard of the MUSD Early Learning & Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Road. To make an appointment, call 682-4762.

For more information call 520-682-3243 or go to maranausd.org/jobs.

Financial assistance is focus of virtual event for students

Students can attend a virtual event to learn about financial assistance for continuing education on Nov. 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

“Access College, Start a Career” will help students learn about how to access financial aid to reach their training and career goals, a news release said.