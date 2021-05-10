Education Notes: Marana schools offering expanded summer programs

Marana Unified School District is offering expanded free summer programs for students of all ages in June and July, both in-person and virtually.
The district’s summer programs encourage students to think critically and creatively, build community with teachers and peers and collaborate across disciplines, a news release said.
“This year we had a tremendous opportunity to expand our programs with additional grants and federal funding,” said Assistant Superintendent Kristin Reidy. “Our teachers have really stepped up and are developing engaging activities and curriculum for students. We encourage our families to take advantage of this extended learning.”
Tackling writing challenges
Sunnyside School District is joining with Digital Promise and its Center for Inclusive Innovation in an equity-centered initiative to tackle adolescent writing challenges.
Sunnyside was selected to partake in the initiative, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, because of the district’s “dedication to improving adolescent writing opportunities, strong community connections and demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” a news release said.
Over the next year, a team of educators, Sunnyside families and other community stakeholders will work with leaders from Digital Promise to first understand the district’s primary challenges in high school writing and then come up with solutions to address the challenges, focusing on solutions to specifically support and benefit Black and Hispanic students and students experiencing poverty.
“One of the biggest challenges our students face when it comes to writing is the starting point, finding the motivation and interest to produce a well-written piece of writing,” said Jon Schubel, Sunnyside High assistant principal. “Through this project, I hope our community will gain a common understanding of this challenge and others that our students face, as well as solutions and strategies to help overcome these challenges.”
