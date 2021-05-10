Education Notes: Marana schools offering expanded summer programs

Marana Unified School District is offering expanded free summer programs for students of all ages in June and July, both in-person and virtually.

The district’s summer programs encourage students to think critically and creatively, build community with teachers and peers and collaborate across disciplines, a news release said.

“This year we had a tremendous opportunity to expand our programs with additional grants and federal funding,” said Assistant Superintendent Kristin Reidy. “Our teachers have really stepped up and are developing engaging activities and curriculum for students. We encourage our families to take advantage of this extended learning.”

For more information, go to tucne.ws/maranasep.

Tackling writing challenges

Sunnyside School District is joining with Digital Promise and its Center for Inclusive Innovation in an equity-centered initiative to tackle adolescent writing challenges.