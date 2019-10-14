The Marana Unified School District is seeking applicants for the Arizona Teaching Fellows Program, a partnership between the University of Arizona and the district.
Students in the program work closely with MUSD during their teacher preparation program, a news release said.
Representatives from the university and the district will be discussing the program, including financial aid, academic advising and other incentives, on Oct. 23. There will be an event for high school seniors at 4 p.m. who are interested in a teaching career and an event for the general public at 5:30. Interested parties should call 520-682-4510 to RSVP.
Speakers include MUSD Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Dumler, UA recruitment coordinator Angela Botello and other UA coordinators.
For more information, go to maranausd.org/teachingfellows.
Groundbreaking set for new Leman Academy campus
The charter school Leman Academy of Excellence is hosting a ground breaking at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 16 for its new campus, at 6188 E. Pima St.
The new campus will be open for the 2020/21 school year for grades pre-k through sixth. The school was created by New York Times Best Selling author, psychologist and international educator Kevin Leman, a news release said, adding that the school is a "learning environment based on a Classical Education platform that willingly engages and embraces parents in the educational process, highlighting the parent-teacher-student relationship to bring out the best in each child."
The school is also hosting the following information sessions for parents:
• Oct. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace to the Nations Church, located at 6180 E. Pima St., with Leman, the school founder.
• Nov. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace to the Nations Church.
• Nov. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Wilmot Library, located at 530 N. Wilmot Road.
• Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace to the Nations Church.
• Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Wilmot Library.
“As each school opens, my charge is to be there and make sure the culture gets established, programs get started in the right manner, and our professional development training is done correctly,” Leman said. “We’re going to set the standards high, teach these kids and make a difference. Can I change the world? No. But I can make a dent in American education.”
To find out more, go to lemanacademy.com.
Charter school, non-profit to host film viewing
CITY Center for Collaborative Learning and Youth on Their Own is hosting a viewing of a film that follows a year in the life of six students at an alternative high school. It is set for Oct. 23 at 37 E. Pennington St.
The alternative high school in "Paper Tigers" has "radically changed its approach to supporting students who have experience severe psychological trauma," striving to break cycles of poverty and violence, a news release said.
The film will be shown from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be followed by an hour-long panel discussion . Speakers include lead program coordinator at Youth On Their Own Diego Coronado, Paulo Freire Downtown principal Tamela Ciara Thomas, Raul Grijalva Elementary School principal Megan Chavez and mental health coordinator and owner of Harmonizing Hearts Tessa Brock.
The event is open to the public with a $6 admission. All profits will be split between the two hosting nonprofits. Tickets can be purchased at http://tucne.ws/1bxh. For more information, go to http://tucne.ws/1bxi.