TUSD’s Warren Elementary is dedicating a mural to the memory of long-time volunteer John Langely.
Langley volunteered as a reading tutor in teacher Sereslinda Garcia McGee’s classes at several schools for over a decade, helping students of all reading levels, according to a news release. During his final full year as a tutor, he was 90-years-old.
When he died last November, people donated books for McGee’s third-grade class instead of buying flowers. The mural and books are part of Warren’s new “Mr. Langley Reading Corner.”
“The tree mural is a symbol of Mr. Langley’s love and compassion he gave me and my students all these years,” McGee said. “Always giving of himself for the good of others. He helped my students become the best readers and learners they could be. He understood that with time, patience and compassion all students can succeed.”
A dedication ceremony is set for at 8:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 23 at Warren, near West Bilby Road and South Cardinal Avenue.
Department of Education seeks students for advisory council
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is seeking student advisers, in fifth through 12th grades, to join a student advisory council.
The Arizona Department of Education will select 15 students for the department’s first statewide student advisory council. Students would serve from October 2019 through the end of the school year, according to a news release. Hoffman is seeking students’ perspectives on a range of topics, including curriculum, testing, school facilities and technology.
“When students have the opportunity to use their voice, it inspires and empowers them to be leaders in their educational experience,” Hoffman said. “It’s important for me to hear firsthand from Arizona students about their experiences in school today, and I’m thrilled to convene this Advisory Council and to invite students from across the state to share their perspectives that will help influence education policy at the statewide level.”
Arizona students, grades fifth through 12th grade, are encouraged to apply. More information is available at www.azed.gov.
San Xavier is hosting a teacher in-service about field trips to the historic mission
Patronato San Xavier is hosting a teacher in-service, on Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the YWCA Main Campus, 525 N. Bonita Ave., where teachers can learn about field trips to the Mission San Xavier and earn four professional development credits, according to a news release.
Teachers will learn about the historic, religious, cultural and artistic significance of the mission. Patronato docents will also explain how to schedule a class field trip to the site, and they'll describe the online educational resources to help prepare students for a field trip to San Xavier, geared toward third through fifth grades with a focus on state and national history as well as regions and cultures of the Americas.
“Through this educational outreach to Tucson area teachers, we hope to encourage and inspire young people in our community to know and appreciate this unique place that is truly one of great architectural and aesthetic treasures of Arizona,” said spokeswoman Leah Wheeler.
The event is free to teachers, but registration is required. Register at patronatosanxavier.org/teacher-inservice-registration.
Oro Valley police holds event to give classroom supplies to teachers
The Oro Valley Police Department is holding its 15th annual “Shop with a Teacher” event, on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Oro Valley Target, 10555 N. Oracle Road.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 53 is partnering on the event to give 13 private and public schools in Oro Valley $150 to purchase needed supplies. As well, the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce will give teachers Target gift cards.
“Serving the children of this great community has always been a priority of the police department,” said Chief Daniel Sharp. “Providing needed supplies to the wonderful men and women who teach our kids through shop with a teacher has always been a great event and truly is an honor to give back to our community.”
Amphi Foundation awards up to $27,500 to teachers, classrooms
The Amphi Foundation is awarding $7,500 to new teachers as well as up to $20,000 in classroom grants over an eight-week period. The nonprofit supports education in Amphitheater Public Schools.