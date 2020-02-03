Education Notes: Nash Elementary teacher receives Excellence Award

Nash Elementary teacher Susan Luciano was recognized with the January Teacher Excellence Award.

Tucson Values Teachers honored the third-grade teacher with $250, courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, and a $100 gift card for classroom materials.

The Amphitheater District teacher is in her fourth year at the school after moving from New Jersey with her family, a news release said. Her colleague, Miranda Busch, nominated her for the award.

“Mrs. Luciano has guided, helped, supported me this year so far in my first year of teaching,” Busch wrote in her nomination. “She is such a hard worker, always putting everyone else first and always goes out of her way to help her students no matter what.”

For more information about the award or to nominate a teacher, go to tucsonvaluesteachers.org.

Catalina Foothills hosts teacher job fair

Catalina Foothills School District is hosting a teacher job fair to fill positions in pre-K through high school.

The school district is recruiting teachers for math, science, elementary and special education, among other subject areas for the upcoming school year.