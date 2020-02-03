Education Notes: Nash Elementary teacher receives Excellence Award

Nash Elementary teacher Susan Luciano was recognized with the January Teacher Excellence Award.
Tucson Values Teachers honored the third-grade teacher with $250, courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, and a $100 gift card for classroom materials.
The Amphitheater District teacher is in her fourth year at the school after moving from New Jersey with her family, a news release said. Her colleague, Miranda Busch, nominated her for the award.
“Mrs. Luciano has guided, helped, supported me this year so far in my first year of teaching,” Busch wrote in her nomination. “She is such a hard worker, always putting everyone else first and always goes out of her way to help her students no matter what.”
For more information about the award or to nominate a teacher, go to tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
Catalina Foothills hosts teacher job fair
Catalina Foothills School District is hosting a teacher job fair to fill positions in pre-K through high school.
The school district is recruiting teachers for math, science, elementary and special education, among other subject areas for the upcoming school year.
The fair is March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive. Applicants should bring resumes and also have the option of signing up for an interview slot at tucne.ws/cfjobs.
For more information, including salary and benefit packages, contact human resources at 209-7500 or go to tucne.ws/cfjobs.
Amphi Foundation names gala honorees
The Amphi Foundation named two honorees for its annual gala, on April 18, and is seeking nominations for the new category Education Crusader.
The honorees are 1989 Canyon Del Oro High graduate David Cattler and long-time volunteer Beth Lake.
The Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation, which partners with the Amphitheater School District to expand resources in the district, chose Cattler to receive the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Cattler holds a top NATO intelligence post, according to a news release. He was also the first Canyon Del Oro graduate nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science. He also received a Master’s in policy management from Georgetown University and graduated from the National Intelligence University and the U.S. Naval War College, the news release said.
The nonprofit chose Lake to receive the 2020 Heart of Amphi Award. Lake has spent the past 12 years volunteering in Amphi schools and recently chaired the LEAP Ahead for Amphi committee, promoting the budget override that passed in November and will raise over $10 million for student programs over the next seven years.
“The Amphi Foundation is proud to celebrate individuals that have reached the pinnacle of success in their chosen profession and embody the heart and spirit that make the Amphi community special,” said Leah Noreng, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The new Education Crusader award will honor a recipient working in the schools. Current or former Amphi students can nominate a teacher, counselor, support staff, etc. whom they believe made a lasting impact on a student or school community by Feb. 28. To make a nomination or for more information on the gala, go to amphifoundation.org. The Gala is the nonprofit’s main fundraiser, raising more than $100,000 last year.
Tucson High student earns full scholarship
A Tucson High Magnet School bioscience student was awarded the QuestBridge Scholarship, giving her a full ride to Columbia University.
Career and Technical Education Biotech student Pilar Muller completed two years of biotechnology at Tucson High and is currently taking advanced classes to continue her research.
She will attend Columbia this fall.
Schools chief teams up with Autism Society
The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office is teaming up with the Autism Society of Southern Arizona for its 14th annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair.
The April 4 event will feature an autism community resource fair, food trucks, entertainment and children’s activities.
The event is April 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration at 7:30 a.m. in Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Park Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
For more information, go to as-az.org
