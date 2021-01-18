Education Notes: New scholarship benefits seniors at 4 Tucson high schools

There’s a new scholarship open to graduating seniors from Catalina High School in TUSD and Sunnyside’s Desert View, Sunnyside and Star Academic high schools.
The scholarship is named for the late Marge Christensen Gould, a longtime Catalina High teacher who taught an alternative literacy and workplace skills program for vulnerable students.
The awards are $1,500 and are renewable for one additional year. For an application and more information go to margegouldscholarship.org.
Tanque Verde holds virtual kindergarten roundup
The Tanque Verde School District will be holding virtual tours and information sessions for families interested in enrolling their child in one of the district’s free, full-day kindergarten programs.
Agua Caliente Elementary School began tours on Jan. 15, and Tanque Verde Elementary School starts on Jan. 22. Those interested should call the school to register.
Agua Caliente can be reached at 749-2235, and Tanque Verde is at 749-4244.
The district’s early-bird open enrollment lottery window closes on Feb. 1.
For more information about kindergarten roundup and open enrollment go to tanqueverdeschools.org/kindergarten1616.aspx.
Vail Academy assistant principal earns national honor
The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Mario Balderrama, assistant principal for Vail Academy and High School, as Arizona’s 2021 State Assistant Principal of the Year.
Balderrama is expected to be recognized at the 2021 National Principals Conference, July 14-17 in Denver, Colorado, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows for large gatherings at that time.
All state winners throughout the country will be considered for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award, with three finalists to be notified in February.
“Mario was selected because his contributions to our campus simply make us a better school,” said Vail Academy Principal Dennis Barger. “He is genuine, hard-working, dedicated, and he follows through, and this is why he was nominated for the award and had the support of our superintendent and the executive director of Arizona School Administrators.”
