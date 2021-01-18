Education Notes: New scholarship benefits seniors at 4 Tucson high schools

Vail Academy assistant principal earns national honor

The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Mario Balderrama, assistant principal for Vail Academy and High School, as Arizona’s 2021 State Assistant Principal of the Year.

Balderrama is expected to be recognized at the 2021 National Principals Conference, July 14-17 in Denver, Colorado, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows for large gatherings at that time.

All state winners throughout the country will be considered for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award, with three finalists to be notified in February.

“Mario was selected because his contributions to our campus simply make us a better school,” said Vail Academy Principal Dennis Barger. “He is genuine, hard-working, dedicated, and he follows through, and this is why he was nominated for the award and had the support of our superintendent and the executive director of Arizona School Administrators.”

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at 573-4223 or dkhmara@tucson.com. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

