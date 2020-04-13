Education Notes: Nominate a Tucson teacher who is knocking virtual instruction out of the park

The young playwrights, selected out of 20 youth, each submitted an original short play. They will link up with experienced playwrights to workshop their scripts, which they'll perform with other middle and high school students.

“We initially thought we’d have three winners, but the quality was so good and the scoring so close, we decided to award six young playwrights,” said director of children’s programming Amanda Gremel. “We’re thrilled to add this new program to our theatre education lineup of programs that includes year-round classes and summer camps for kindergarteners through 12th-graders.”

For more information on Live Theatre Workshop, go to livetheatreworkshop.org.

TUSD music program gets national recognition

TUSD’s fine and performing arts program won a National Association of Music Merchants' Award for the sixth consecutive year.

Tucson Unified was honored with a 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award, a news release said.

The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.