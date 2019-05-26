Pima offers culinary, STEM classes for kids
Pima Community College will offer students ages 9 to 17 classes in Python coding, video-game design, culinary and more this summer through its Pima for Youth program.
Pima for Youth classes have low student-to-staff ratios and promote higher education. They also use state-of-the-art technologies and fully equipped lab s.
To view the full program schedule and enroll in courses, visit pima.edu/youth
‘Shark Tank’ program teaches business skills
High school students will work to solve community ills with products of their own design as part of S.Y.STEM Coalition’s third annual Junior Shark Tank.
Through the five-week internship program, students with an interest in entrepreneurship and invention will develop and build their own product prototypes meant to solve a community issue they identify through market research.
Students will have the opportunity to work with instructors, mentors and guest speakers on their prototypes before pitching them to a group of investors, similar to the “Shark Tank” television program.
The first place team will win $5,000 and the second and third runner-ups will win $2,500.
Junior Shark Tank runs from May 28 to June 28 and is still taking applications. The program is free and will be hosted at S.T.A.R. Academic Center through the Pima County Joint Technical Education District. Apply online at systemcoalition.org/programs/jr-shark-tank
Air Force honors Desert View JROTC
The Air Force has honored Desert View High School’s JROTC with a 2018-2019 Distinguished Unit Award.
The honor recognizes JROTC units across the country that have performed “above and beyond” normal expectations, according to a press release. The Desert View unit was one of 376 units honored, this year.
The Air Force JROTC program teaches student-cadets how to be good citizens, value community service and understand responsibility, the release said. It also provides instruction in air and space fundamentals.
Hughes gives students $2,000 scholarships
Hughes Federal Credit Union has awarded five local high school seniors $2,000 college scholarships.
The winners were Canyon del Oro High School’s Grace Gephart, Mountain View ’s Ryan Hunt, Tanque Verde’s Brooke Larson, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s Anna Raygoza and Sabino’s Michael Snyder.
Hughes has given out nearly $80,000 in scholarships to local students since 2005.
CDO senior receives P.E.O. scholarship
The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter FF has presented Canyon del Oro High School senior Rebecca Shanks with the P.E.O. STAR scholarship.
The one-time $2,500 scholarship will go toward Shanks’ studies at the University of Arizona this fall, where she will study systems engineering.
Shanks won the scholarship for her demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activity involvement, community service and future potential. The scholarship program, like P.E.O, seeks to promote educational opportunities for women.