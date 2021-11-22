Education notes: Pima County receives $6.8 million to address K-12 pandemic trauma

The Pima County Health Department received a $6.8 million grant to help ensure that K-12 students, teachers and families have the needed resources to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.

The funding, which was obtained through the Arizona Department of Health Services, has an emphasis on behavioral health services. Other grant initiatives include providing recovery support for students who test positive for COVID-19, mitigating the spread of the virus in school communities, and continuing contact tracing among students and their contacts.

“This grant will help students and their families get much-needed support so they can stay engaged with school,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, health department director, said in a news release.

The funding will run through May 2022, though county officials can request reimbursement from the state for expenses fitting certain guidelines that were incurred since July 1, according to county documents summarizing the grant.

“COVID’s toll is much more than physical,” Cullen said in the news release. “Being able to support wrap-around services such as providing referrals for youth who may benefit from behavioral health services will help promote emotional healing.”