School’s fundraiser to help send vets to visit military memorials
The Academy of Tucson Middle School is hosting a bake sale for its Veteran’s Day fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, to support local veterans.
The goal is to raise $2,000 for at least two veterans to go to Washington, D.C., as participants in Honor Flight.
The nonprofit organization sends veterans to visit memorials in the nation’s capital.
There will be a monetary donation drive and raffle tickets for prizes at the campus, 7310 E. 22nd St.
Tickets cost $1 each, $5 for six tickets or $10 for 15 tickets.
Winners will be announced at an all-school assembly near the end of November.
Sunnyside Alumni Association hosts Hall of Fame dinner Nov. 17
The Sunnyside Alumni Association is hosting its 2018 Hall of Fame dinner on Nov. 17 to honor six new inductees.
The dinner starts at 5 p.m. at the Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School, 3700 E. Alvord Road.
The inductees are: Samuel “Sam” Portillo, Humberto “Bert” Otero, Raúl Esteban Hodgers, Steven “Steve” Price, Andrea León Foster and Yolanda Herrera.
The Hall of Fame awards were established to honor individuals or groups who have made notable contributions to the Sunnyside educational system, the community or their chosen profession.
“The annual dinner is the signature fundraiser for the Alumni Association/Dollars for Scholars, which awarded close to $70,000 in college scholarships to graduates last year from Sunnyside, Desert View and Star Academic High School,” the association said.