Education Notes: Southern Arizona teachers awarded $2,500 for classroom equipment

Eighteen Southern Arizona teachers were awarded $2,500 each as part of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities' Wishes for Teachers program.
Generally, funds from the Teacher Wishes program are used in the areas of technology, reading, music fitness and more. The need this year was more in line with the circumstances related to COVID-19, with more technology needs, plexiglass dividers and flexible seating equipment than ever before, a news release said.
"It's been quite a year for teachers. We are honored to support them as they adjust to today's circumstances yet still work tirelessly and selflessly every day to help our children on their life journey," said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy.
In all, the Fiesta Bowl organization awarded $500,000 to 200 K-12 district and charter school teachers.
The Southern Arizona winners are:
• Jelica Mangulabnan of Bisbee High
• Krisha Leyva of Marana Middle School
• Mabel Rivera of Innovation Academy
• Victoria McWilliam of Sahuarita Intermediate
• Brandie Buchanan, Alison Hawkins and Yvonne Miller of Desert Willow Elementary
• Lourdes Garino of Mission Manor Elementary
• Leonor Norzagaray of Sierra
• Krystal Petrosky of Davidson Elementary
• John Rosinbum of Basis Tucson North
• Chuck Sadler of Twin Peaks Elementary
• Lisa Stachowiak of Marshall Elementary
• Rebecca Bhasme of Willcox Middle School
• Carol Crockett of Willcox High
• Murray Hicks of Walden Grove High
• Kim Dessen of Cragin Elementary
• Jessica Campbell of ASU Legacy Tucson
Tucson Festival of Books' Young Authors Contest underway
Entries are now being accepted for the Tucson Festival of Books' annual Young Authors Contest.
The competition, co-sponsored by Altrusa International of Tucson, is open to students in grades PreK-12. Submissions may focus on life during the COVID-19 pandemic or any subject of the writer's choice.
Entry is free and original stories or poems are limited to 1,000 words.
Twenty winning authors will receive $100 in gift certificates to the University of Arizona Book Store and Bookmans.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to enter, visit tucne.ws/tfobyac.
Altrusa International distributes books to teachers, and offers scholarships to University of Arizona and Pima Community College students.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
