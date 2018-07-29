State Rep hosting TUSD “desegregation 101” forum
Republican state Rep. Todd Clodfelter of Tucson will host “Deseg 101,” a public meeting to inform the community of the status and future of the Tucson Unified School District desegregation court order.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. at Tucson Baptist Church, 1525 S. Columbus Blvd.
Guest speakers will include TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo as well as Sean McCarthy, senior research analyst at the Arizona Tax Research Association.
Local teacher completes agriscience academy program
Michael Gaspar, agriscience teacher at Cienega High School in the Vail Unified School District, successfully completed the 15th annual National Agriscience Teachers Ambassador Academy in Tulsa, Okla.
Upon completing the program, Gaspar became an Agriscience Teacher Ambassador, joining the other 369 agriscience teachers from across the country who have earned that designation.
Selection is a highly competitive process, with agricultural educators from across the United States applying for a limited number of annual openings. Those selected become ambassador candidates, who attend the academy in Tulsa to learn about inquiry-based teaching methods as well as how to draw out the science that is already present in many agriculture topics.
The academy’s hands-on approach is designed to energize teachers and make them comfortable enriching their classes when they return home.