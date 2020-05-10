Education Notes: Tucson Kino Rotary Club recognizes 7 students for service to the community

The Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Road, is one of five in Arizona where tech company Cisco is partnering with the state to install external hotspots for Wi-Fi access from outside the building.

“Access to reliable internet is crucial for our rural areas and communities in need,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “Expanding Wi-Fi access will enable more students to take part in distance learning and facilitate access to resources for those without reliable internet at home.”

The initiative is funded through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration Program, which is providing support to digital infrastructure during the pandemic, a news release said.

Cisco partner ConvergeOne is providing support for the initiative.

Additionally, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education are collecting donated hotspots for students who lack adequate internet access at home. So far, 200 hotspots have been distributed in rural districts throughout the state.

