Find a job at Vail, Marana school districts
The Vail and Marana school districts will host job fairs on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Vail's fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desert Sky Middle School, 9850 E. Rankin Loop. The district will be recruiting teachers, occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech language pathologists.
Fill out an application and register for an interview before the fair online at VailSchoolDistrict.org. Walk-ins are also welcome. Contact Ally Armenta at armentaa@vailschooldistrict.org or 879-2047 for more information.
Marana's fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mountain View High School gymnasium, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. The district is recruiting educators, aides, health office staff, food service workers, transportation personnel, substitutes and more.
Applicants should bring resumes and completed MUSD job applications if they want to participate in on-site interviews. Find the application online at maranausd.org/jobs or call 682-3243 for more information.
Learn about CTE programs at Pima JTED
Pima JTED's Central Campus will showcase its Career and Technical Education programs on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The showcase will allow prospective students to try out any of the 25 CTE programs JTED offers. These programs allow high school students to earn professional certificates in industries ranging from heavy construction, to medical to cosmetology, by the time they graduate.
The showcase starts at 10 a.m. at JTED's central campus, 2855 W. Master Pieces Dr.
Pistor students spread positivity with service project
Five Pistor Middle School eighth-graders teamed up with Goodwill of Southern Arizona to spread positivity throughout their campus.
The students painted empowering messages onto a set of campus bathroom stalls. The service project was part of their school's Goodwill mentoring program, according to a press release.
The Goodwill program at Pistor focuses on teaching students about empowering their peers, according to Goodwill spokesperson Judith Bucasas Simmons.
STEM leadership program kicks off at Flowing Wells
The Pima County School Superintendent's Office is launching a new teacher leadership program at the Flowing Wells School District.
The program, called the STEMAZing Project, will give 20 Flowing Wells teachers training to shift science instruction to meet newly adopted state science standards.
The project is primarily funded by the Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation.
CDO students navigate effects of risky decision making
Canyon Del Oro High sophomores explored how using drugs and alcohol could affect their decisions and futures.
The students participated in a "teen maze" drill, attending a mock party that got busted by Oro Valley Police. Students were then given "passports" that walked them through how their alcohol and drug-fueled decisions could affect their future in ways they may not anticipate.
The CDO PTO, Arizona Youth Partnership and Oro Valley Police Department put on the event.