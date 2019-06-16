Elks Lodge awards $5K in scholarships to 5
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Tucson Lodge has awarded one-time scholarships to five local high school graduates.
Palo Verde Magnet High’s Logan Beers was awarded $600, Basis Oro Valley’s Kim Do received $1,000, University High’s Maya Levy was awarded $850, Canyon Del Oro’s Grace Gephart received $525 and Academy of Tucson High’s Rebecca Amador was awarded $500. Beers, Do and Levy also won $1,600 Arizona Elks Association scholarships.
The Elks awarded the scholarships based on work experience, community service, a 500-word essay and other criteria.
5 high schoolers win civics contest prizes
Five local high schoolers have been named finalists in the 2019 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest.
The students wrote essays and made videos exploring what should constitute an “unreasonable search and seizure, under the Fourth Amendment in the digital age.
Aubrey Huber and Cynthia Lopez, homeschooled sophomores from Sahuarita, scored $1,000 for their first-place win in the video category. Anthony Fishback and Colter Pauley, juniors at City High, took second place, winning $500. Hannah Shin, a freshman at Basis Oro Valley, won $250 for her third-place ranking in the competition’s essay category.
The students have a shot at winning up to $2,000 if the final competition judges — real Ninth Circuit and U.S. District Court judges — award their video or essay first place.
Mountain View senior gets P.E.O. scholarship
The P.E.O. Sisterhood has awarded Mountain View High School senior Laura O’Donnell a $2,500 scholarship to put toward her studies at Arizona State University, next fall.
P.E.O. Chapter CV of Tucson nominated O’Donnell for the scholarship based on her leadership skills, academic success and potential, according to a press release.
O’Donnell also earned an ROTC scholarship at ASU, where she plans to study pre-nursing.
10 from Catalina get grants, scholarships
The Catalina High School Foundation has awarded alumni scholarships and grants to 10 students.
Kiernan R. Sherman won the $1,000 Jeffrey McKeever Business and Entrepreneurship Scholarship, and Weam Fade Salami won the $1,000 Eva Royce Foreign Language Scholarship.
Remun Madol, Tyneja Renee Spangle and Alexia Davila each won $1,000 Catalina High School Foundation Scholarships. Anahi Bustamante, Tamarah Amer Mahmood, Denise Andrea, Khem Gautan and Wesam Salami each won $500 grants.
Donors and Catalina alumni underwrite the scholarships and grants, a press release said.