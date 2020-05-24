Education Notes: Tucson Symphony Orchestra honors class of 2020

In light of coronavirus halting typical graduation ceremonies, Tucson Symphony Orchestra created a video especially for the class of 2020.
The video includes the orchestra’s rendition of Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1” aka the graduation song, played in April 2019, and recognition for many local high schools.
“It’s a remarkable time for all of you to celebrate such an important moment in your life,” Music Director José Luis Gomez says in a statement. “We, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra want to celebrate your success and wish you the brightest future ahead.”
Watch the video at tucne.ws/tso2020.
Tucson Unified holds drive-thru registration
Tucson Unified is holding drive-thru registration at its elementary and K-8 schools on May 27 and 28 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Families are asked to stay in their car, and staff will bring them a registration packet. Families should bring their own pen, their child’s birth certificate, proof of residence and most recent immunizations records, if available. Families will also get a chance to meet the school’s principal, a news release said.
All TUSD elementary schools will participate except Miles Exploratory Learning Center.
School registration can also be done online at TUSD1.org/register.
5 local educators honored for virtual teaching skills
Tucson Values Teachers awarded five local educators with teacher excellence awards during Teacher Appreciation Week.
The award recipients are Amanda Campbell at Canyon View Elementary in Catalina Foothills School District; Jennifer Knight at Soleng Tom Elementary in Tucson Unified School District; Kasie Betten at Desert View High in the Sunnyside School District; Monica Baden at Twin Peaks K-8 and Corinne Angello at Mountain View High, both in the Marana School District.
The teachers were nominated by their students, who submitted videos highlighting ways their teachers are going above and beyond with virtual instruction.
Winning teachers received flowers, $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $50 gift card to Office Depot courtesy of South Tucson Cyber Lions and a $100 gift card for additional school supplies.
More information on the winning teachers and the student-submitted video nominations can be found at tucsonvaluesteachers.org/teacher-appreciation-week-teacher-excellence-award. More information about the Teacher Excellence Award can be found at tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
College advising platform launches for high schoolers
A virtual career and college advising platform has been launched for high school students by the Metropolitan Education Commission.
The free, online advising service offers one-on-one advising on education and career plans, resume and cover letter writing, ACT and SAT preparation, college admission and applications, applying for FAFSA, scholarship and grant applications, and more.
The service is available Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 6 p.m. through August 31. For more information or to talk with a college advisor, go to metedu.org/rcac.
Sunnyside, Pima County Public Library partner on digital effortSunnyside School District is partnering with the Pima County Public Library to combine both the district’s and library’s digital reading resources.
Sunnyside students can access thousands of e-books and audiobooks through the app Sora.
Sunnyside has been a one-to-one district for fourth through 12th grade, with each student having a school-assigned laptop. Since the coronavirus closures, the district has distributed devices to students in kindergarten through third grade.
