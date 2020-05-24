Education Notes: Tucson Symphony Orchestra honors class of 2020

In light of coronavirus halting typical graduation ceremonies, Tucson Symphony Orchestra created a video especially for the class of 2020.

The video includes the orchestra’s rendition of Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1” aka the graduation song, played in April 2019, and recognition for many local high schools.

“It’s a remarkable time for all of you to celebrate such an important moment in your life,” Music Director José Luis Gomez says in a statement. “We, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra want to celebrate your success and wish you the brightest future ahead.”

Watch the video at tucne.ws/tso2020.

Tucson Unified holds drive-thru registration

Tucson Unified is holding drive-thru registration at its elementary and K-8 schools on May 27 and 28 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Families are asked to stay in their car, and staff will bring them a registration packet. Families should bring their own pen, their child’s birth certificate, proof of residence and most recent immunizations records, if available. Families will also get a chance to meet the school’s principal, a news release said.