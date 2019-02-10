Amphi teacher wins education honor
Tucson Values Teachers has honored Amphitheater Public Schools’ Danielle Swartz as its January teacher of excellence.
Swartz, an educator for seven years, teaches first grade at Amphi’s Innovation Academy, according to a press release. Her classroom projects have been recognized by the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation and, last year, she was named a STEMAZing Teacher Leader by Pima County.
Swartz is also the Innovation Academy’s 504, or student accommodation plan, coordinator and leads the school’s Kindness Club.
“Whether it is excavating dinosaurs, finding the best solution to energy-efficient homes, or differentiating each lesson, she puts everything she has into teaching,” said Capella Hauer, an Amphi social worker who nominated Swartz for the award.
As part of the award, Swartz received a $100 Office Max/Office Depot gift card, $250 from the Helios Education Foundation and school supplies.
To nominate a teacher for the TVT honor, visit TucsonValuesTeachers.org
Six TUSD magnets honored nationally
Six TUSD magnet schools have been honored by the national nonprofit Magnet Schools of America.
MSA named Bonillas Traditional Magnet Elementary and Ida Dodge Magnet Middle “schools of distinction” — the organization’s highest honor, according to TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. Carrillo K-5 Magnet, Davis Bilingual Magnet, Mansfeld Magnet Middle and Tucson High were honored as schools of excellence.
Judged was based on factors including academic achievement, racial and socioeconomic diversity and curriculum.
Magnet schools offer students the opportunity to learn through a specialized theme, or “magnet,” curriculum. Bonillas and Ida Dodge have “traditional” themes, Carrillo has a communications and creative arts theme, Davis has a bilingual theme, Tucson High has an arts and science theme and Mansfeld has a STEM theme.
Help Foothills band play in Macy’s parade
The Catalina Foothills High School band has been selected to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. But it needs help getting there.
The band is hosting a fundraiser, the March to Macy’s Gala, on Friday, March 1, at Skyline Country Club. Funds raised by the gala will support costs incurred for the 2,400-mile trip to New York.
Purchase tickets at squareup.com/store/macysgala online. The gala starts at 6 p.m. at Skyline, 5200 E. Saint Andrews Drive.
Tucson High hosts information night
Tucson High is hosting an information night for prospective freshmen on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The session, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, will feature teachers and counselors who can discuss potential course selections .
Neighborhood students, open-enrollment students and teens waiting to hear if they’ve been accepted to Tucson High through the school’s lottery system are welcome to attend.
Contact Tucson High’s magnet coordinator at Kathleen.Erickson@tusd1.org or 225-5120 with any questions.