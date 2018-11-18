TUSD’s Miriam Romero has been named the 2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the Year.
Romero, who teaches English-learning students at Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, is the first Tucson Unified School District teacher to win the honor. District officials presented Romero with the award in a surprise school assembly on Tuesday, after state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas announced she had won.
Romero will be recognized again among other EL educators this December at a statewide Office of English Language Acquisition Services conference.
85-foot-long letter serves as reminder about gratitude
Students at Continental Elementary/Middle School in Green Valley got a lesson in gratitude on Wednesday.
Local author Carew Papritz designed an 85-foot long, 50-foot wide note by rolling white butcher paper across the gym floor and taping it together. Over 600 Continental students, teachers and staff signed the card. Students from the school’s cursive club wrote the letter salutation — “Dear Mom & Dad, and My Teachers.”
Papritz created the letter to teach children, and remind adults, about the importance of saying thank you to communicate gratitude and civility.
Tucson school raises $1,000 for veteran’s trip
Students, teachers and the staff of the Academy of Tucson Middle School will send one lucky veteran on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to their service.
The academy raised $1,000 on Veteran’s Day at its fifth annual raffle and bake sale benefiting the nonprofit Honor Flight Southern Arizona. Honor Flight sends veterans to the nation’s capital every year so they can see their respective war memorials with their own eyes — something most of the veterans Honor Flight sends have never seen.
The fundraiser has sent seven veterans on the trip over the last five years. Many veterans who go on the Honor Flight trip say it is the “most important” of their lives, according to a press release from the academy.