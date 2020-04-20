Education Notes: United Way is handing out 24,000 books to Tucson children

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is continuing its annual My Summer Library program for elementary school children despite the coronavirus crisis.
Sponsored by Women United and staffed by volunteers, the program aims to mitigate summer learning loss and promote literacy.
This year, it’s giving out 24,000 books to nearly 2,000 elementary school children, in 14 schools from seven districts, a news release said.
Participating Tucson-area schools include:
- Ajo Elementary
- Prince Elementary
- Laguna Elementary
- Walter Douglas Elementary
- Roadrunner Elementary
- Sopori Elementary
- Drexel Elementary
- Los Ninos Elementary
- Cavett Elementary
- Lynn Urquides Elementary
- Maldonado Elementary
- Manzo Elementary
- Myers-Ganoung Elementary
- Oyama Elementary
Schools are handing out books through the same curbside pickup system they’re using to hand out meals and learning packets.
Intel awards grants to STEAM educators
Four Tucson teachers were among 44 statewide selected to receive STEAM grants worth up to $2,500 for educational projects in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
In celebration of Intel’s 40th anniversary in Arizona, the local technology innovator and manufacturer partnered with the Arizona Educational Foundation to support Arizona teachers.
More than 434 applications were submitted. Tucson winners include:
- Academy of Math & Science — Prince Elementary School teacher Kathy Hartley
- Desert Willow Elementary School teacher Rita Boyd
- Mission Manor Elementary School teacher Olga Carr
- Innovation Academy teacher Niki Tilicki
Nonprofit offers resource to families
An Arizona nonprofit that teaches teens about financial literacy is releasing a free resource to help young people understand the financial repercussions of the coronavirus.
“Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19,” created by Junior Achievement of Arizona, will answer teens’ questions about why the U.S. is going into a recession, why some store shelves are empty, why people are losing their jobs, how the Federal Reserve works, steps being taken to deal with the economic impact and more, according to a news release.
The guide is available at JA.org/MakingSense.
Nominate an Arizona teacher of the year
Arizona Educational Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards.
People can nominate any full-time, certified teacher working in Arizona at a state-accredited public school or school operating under the Bureau of Indian Education. The deadline for nominations is April 30.
For more information and to access the nomination form, go to azedfoundation.org/teacher-of-the-year.
Tanque Verde teacher honored for promoting mock trial program
Tanque Verde High School teacher Jeremy Samoy is the recipient of the 2020 John J. Ross Award from the Arizona Bar Association’s Arizona Foundation for Legal Services Education.
Samoy was one of four John J. Ross 2020 Award winners in Arizona, a news release said. The annual award recognizes Arizona educators who help their students understand the role law plays in our democratic society.
Samoy teaches US history and coaches mock trials. He was recognized for his efforts to grow the mock trial program in Pima County, the news release said.
“Mock trial is such an amazing activity for all the students involved, and it has a tremendous impact on the students who participate,” he said. “Mock Trial helps with developing their critical thinking and public speaking skills, and exposing them to law-related careers and professional mentors. My goal is to share this opportunity with more students so they can grow and achieve the things I have seen my students do.”
