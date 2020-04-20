Education Notes: United Way is handing out 24,000 books to Tucson children

For more information and to access the nomination form, go to azedfoundation.org/teacher-of-the-year.

Tanque Verde teacher honored for promoting mock trial program

Tanque Verde High School teacher Jeremy Samoy is the recipient of the 2020 John J. Ross Award from the Arizona Bar Association’s Arizona Foundation for Legal Services Education.

Samoy was one of four John J. Ross 2020 Award winners in Arizona, a news release said. The annual award recognizes Arizona educators who help their students understand the role law plays in our democratic society.

Samoy teaches US history and coaches mock trials. He was recognized for his efforts to grow the mock trial program in Pima County, the news release said.

“Mock trial is such an amazing activity for all the students involved, and it has a tremendous impact on the students who participate,” he said. “Mock Trial helps with developing their critical thinking and public speaking skills, and exposing them to law-related careers and professional mentors. My goal is to share this opportunity with more students so they can grow and achieve the things I have seen my students do.”

