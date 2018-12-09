University High to purchase 120 laptops with $65k gift
The University High School Foundation and Alumni Association is expanding the school's fleet of computers-on-wheels by 120 laptops, thanks to a $65,000 gift from a local private-sector foundation.
The gift will cover the purchase of four new COWs, according to a press release. Every COW holds 30 laptops and costs approximately $7,000.
COWs are valuable because their portability allows students and classrooms across the UHS campus to access laptops. Prior to the gift, UHS only had three COWs.
The school has purchased a fifth COW unit with funds from the UHS Foundation and Alumni Association and the UHS Parent Teacher Association.
MUSD elementary celebrates 40 years
Butterfield Elementary School celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Students, parents and staff gathered at the school for a school-wide assembly to honor the occasion, followed by a night of fine arts that included performances by the Butterfield choir and band, the Tortolita Middle School choir and the Mountain View High School orchestra. Butterfield second-graders also performed a musical rendition of the Polar Express.
Local first-graders help low-income veterans
Sixteen Tucson Country Day School first-graders donated over 3,500 personal and food items to 70 low-income veterans.
The first-graders gathered the items during a two-week school-wide fundraiser and delivered them to veterans living at Nottingham Apartment complex.
The students came up with the idea for the project with their teacher, Denise Fiore, while working on a class unit about the Tucson community. The first-graders helped track donations, created posters for donation areas and kept the school up to date on the fundraiser with announcements.
Send local eighth graders to Catalina Island
Sierra 2-8 School eighth-graders are raising money to take a field trip to Catalina Island in California, where they’ll spend time learning about marine biology and water conservation.
Students created a fundraiser on DonorsChoose.org with help from their teacher, Melissa Monk, according to a press release. If the group raises the full $6,000 they need, they will learn about marine life and water conservation through hands-on labs, snorkeling, hiking and more.
“If this project is funded, we will be able to experience activities that we have not had the chance to experience,” the eighth graders wrote on the DonorsChoose.org page. Most of the kids attending Sierra 2-8 come from families that struggle financially — around 94 percent of students there qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to the fundraiser page — so this is a trip most of the eighth graders wouldn’t be able to otherwise afford.
Donate to the campaign online at tucne.ws/sierratrip.