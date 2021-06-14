Education Notes: Vail to host job fair

The Vail School District is holding a job fair Wednesday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at Desert Sky Middle School, 9850 E. Rankin Loop.

The school district is recruiting for teachers, special education staff, bus drivers, transportation monitors, child-care staff, custodians and school support staff.

Complete an application and register for an interview at VailSchoolDistrict.org. Masks will be required while indoors.

For more information on the job fair, contact Ally Armenta at armentaa@vailschooldistrict.org or 520-879-2047.

Four students awarded $2K eachFour graduating seniors from the Sahuarita School District are each receiving $2,000 scholarships from the Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley.

Scholarship recipients: Emma Vaterlaus, Troy Garcia and Gianna Alvarenga from Sahuarita High School and Ayah Ghannam from Walden Grove High School.

Vaterlaus will attend Brigham Young University-Hawaii in the fall where she will major in cultural anthropology and minor in psychology and foundations of foreign language in Chinese and Spanish, a news release said.