Education notes: Vail voters give thumbs up for continuation of override

Voters in the Vail Unified School District gave the green light for the continuation of the school district’s 12.5% budget override, according to unofficial election results.
The results published by the Pima County Elections Office last week showed that a total of 16,674 valid ballots had been submitted and counted. Of those, 10,832 voters had given a “yes” vote for the override measure, while 5,842 voters had checked “no” on the ballot.
“It is a great affirmation of the partnership with the community and the great work that is happening in our schools,” Vail Superintendent John Carruth said in reference to the results.
Weekend of Giving benefit
Several community groups are partnering up to host the Weekend of Giving, an event that will include live entertainment and a donation drive to benefit local organizations.
The Weekend of Giving will include an outdoor bar, vendors, games, live DJs, donation drive and a performance by Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlan. Suggested donations include non-perishable food, kids’ pajamas, kids’ books and monetary donations.
Event proceeds and donations will benefit the Mariachi Aztlan, City of Tucson and the Angel Heart Pajama Project.
The public can take part in the event from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 13, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. It will take place outdoors at the American Eat Co., at 1439 S. 4th Ave. Admission is free.
Camp Cooper to recognize teachers
The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, also known as Camp Cooper, will honor 100 Tucson teachers during its biggest teacher recognition event at 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
“Historically, the Cooper Center has recognized two to three teachers each November during a special event,” the center said in a news release. “This year, Cooper Center staff, donors and supporters come together with local education leaders to honor 100 Tucson teachers from the Tucson area.”
Teachers recognized at the event will receive gifts valued at $100, including gift cards to downtown Tucson businesses and sustainability-themed gifts.
The celebration will include musical entertainment, dinner prepared by the SAan Xavier Co-op Farm, storytelling by Ron Lancaster and stargazing with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association.
The event is free and open to the public. To reserve tickets, visit campcooper.eventbrite.com.
