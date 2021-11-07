Education notes: Vail voters give thumbs up for continuation of override

Voters in the Vail Unified School District gave the green light for the continuation of the school district’s 12.5% budget override, according to unofficial election results.

The results published by the Pima County Elections Office last week showed that a total of 16,674 valid ballots had been submitted and counted. Of those, 10,832 voters had given a “yes” vote for the override measure, while 5,842 voters had checked “no” on the ballot.

“It is a great affirmation of the partnership with the community and the great work that is happening in our schools,” Vail Superintendent John Carruth said in reference to the results.

Weekend of Giving benefit

Several community groups are partnering up to host the Weekend of Giving, an event that will include live entertainment and a donation drive to benefit local organizations.

The Weekend of Giving will include an outdoor bar, vendors, games, live DJs, donation drive and a performance by Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlan. Suggested donations include non-perishable food, kids’ pajamas, kids’ books and monetary donations.

Event proceeds and donations will benefit the Mariachi Aztlan, City of Tucson and the Angel Heart Pajama Project.