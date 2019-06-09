Students can get free lunch and breakfast
A handful of Tucson-area school districts and community agencies are serving up free and low-cost breakfast and lunch to kids and their families this summer.
Select TUSD, Sunnyside and Amphitheater schools are serving free breakfast and lunch through the end of July.
Adults can purchase breakfast most weekdays at TUSD schools for $2 and lunch for $3. They can purchase breakfast most weekdays at select Sunnyside and Amphitheater schools for $1.75 or lunch for $3.75. Exact change is required.
The Marana School District serves free lunch to kids under 18 at select school sites most weekdays and through its Marana Cares Mobile food bus every Monday through Friday.
The bus is stationed on the southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive, near the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Church, from 11 a.m. to noon and at 6560 W. El Tiro Rd. from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Students can access the internet via Google Chromebooks and play games on the bus while eating.
A handful of community agencies — like the Joel D. Valdez Library, Higher Ground and Tucson Youth Development — are also dishing out free lunches this summer.
Kids 18 and under do not need to fill out an application or show proof of income to qualify for free lunch at these community sites. Search which location is most convenient for you online at azhealthzone.org/summerfood
You can check out the schedule for Tucson-area district and community feeding site at bit.ly/2QKxcvu online. Most sites will be closed on July 4. Sunnyside’s sites will stay closed on July 5, and some in Marana will take a weeklong break July 1 to the 5.
19 receive National Merit Scholarships
Nearly two dozen Tucson-area students have been awarded college-sponsored National Merit scholarships.
The awards range from between $500 and $2,000 and renew for up to four years of undergraduate studies.
The winners of the awards are: Basis Oro Valley’s Anna M. Kylat and Jonah Z. Harwood; Basis Tucson North’s Kaushal Bhat; Catalina Foothills High’s Zoe Elizabeth Benson, Katherine B. Carr, Will Glaesser, John Konrad and Zachary Schlamowitz; homeschool student Katherine M. Webster; Bethany B. Harrison of Ironwood Ridge High School; Sonoran Science Academy’s Finlay J. Parsons, Maxwell S. Thum and Joseph A. Zelinka; Tanque Verde High’s Shayna T. Maddern; and University High School’s Denham R. Carlisle, Calista K. Olander, Nicholas S. Quatraro, Genevieve M. Simpson and Madeleine Zheng.
Students took the Preliminary SAT as a screener before approximately 16,000 semifinalists were named. The semifinalists were the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
To become finalists, students had to complete a detailed scholarship application showing an outstanding academic record and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official. They also had to take the SAT and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test.
About 15,000 students were named finalists, and about half were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
TUSD teacher scores 3D-printer funding
The Federation of American Consumers and Travelers has awarded Mansfeld Middle School teacher Jennifer Schilling funding to purchase two 3D printers for her classroom.
“Ms. Schilling submitted a well-thought-out presentation requesting funds for this very worthwhile project,” said Vicki Rolens, the managing director at FACT. “FACT is pleased to contribute to such a worthwhile endeavor.”
Teachers must be nominated by a FACT member to apply for a grant, according to a press release. To learn more about its Classroom Grant Program, call 1-800-USA-FACT.
Scholarships for 5 at University High
The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson has awarded five scholarships, each worth $2,000, to University High School students.
They are: Vania Ding, Esme Hwang Martin, Nic Mammana, Sydney Tran and Ismael Zaki.
Phi Beta Kappa promotes arts and science education in Tucson schools.