Education notes: Why Vail voters get two ballots

Some voters registered in Pima County may have received two ballots as the city of Tucson and the Vail Unified School District roll out their individual elections.

Tucson is conducting its city election, while the Pima County Recorder’s Office is holding VUSD’s special election for voters to decide on a bond override. Both elections are vote-by-mail.

Nearly 20,000 registered voters who live in the city of Tucson and within the VUSD boundaries will receive two ballots to take part in both elections, according to the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

Voters can drop off both their ballots at the following locations until Nov. 2 by 2 p.m.:

240 N. Stone Ave. First Floor. Tucson, Arizona 85701

6920 E. Broadway Blvd. Suite D. Tucson, Arizona 85710

6550 S. Country Club Rd. Tucson Arizona 85756

VUSD voters can replace their ballots through the Recorder's Office at any of the three locations. Go to tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections to replace a city of Tucson ballot.

