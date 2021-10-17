Education notes: Why Vail voters get two ballots

Some voters registered in Pima County may have received two ballots as the city of Tucson and the Vail Unified School District roll out their individual elections.
Tucson is conducting its city election, while the Pima County Recorder’s Office is holding VUSD’s special election for voters to decide on a bond override. Both elections are vote-by-mail.
Nearly 20,000 registered voters who live in the city of Tucson and within the VUSD boundaries will receive two ballots to take part in both elections, according to the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
Voters can drop off both their ballots at the following locations until Nov. 2 by 2 p.m.:
240 N. Stone Ave. First Floor. Tucson, Arizona 85701
6920 E. Broadway Blvd. Suite D. Tucson, Arizona 85710
6550 S. Country Club Rd. Tucson Arizona 85756
VUSD voters can replace their ballots through the Recorder's Office at any of the three locations. Go to tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections to replace a city of Tucson ballot.
Scholarships available for recent grads
The Helios Education Foundation, in partnership with Education Forward Arizona, is accepting applications for recent Arizona high school graduates to have a chance to receive $1,000 in scholarship money for college.
The effort, known as the Helios Adelante Scholars Initiative, will grant 900 scholarships of $1,000 each to students who graduated from an Arizona high school in 2020 or 2021 and have not yet enrolled in post-secondary education.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:
- Have graduated from an Arizona high school in 2020 or 2021
- Be entering college for the first time in Spring 2022
- Be enrolling in an accredited college or university at least half-time
- Have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or are not eligible for FAFSA
Go to adelantescholars.org for more information, or to fill out a scholarship application,
Teachers, schools awarded combined $20,000
Four educators, along with their respective schools, each received $2,500 awards this month as part of the sixth annual Raytheon Leaders in Education Award program.
Tucson Values Teachers, along with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, initially selected 12 finalists for consideration — all pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade teachers who have achieved outstanding classroom performance, demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities, and supported their peers.
The four winners were:
- Kristen Kvaran, the director and a special education teacher at Tanque Verde Community Preschool.
- Megan Lehman, a third-grade teacher and reading lab specialist at Centennial Elementary School.
- Jennifer Thompson, a seventh-grade teacher at Flowing Wells Junior High School.
- Ernesto Somoza, a ninth- through 12th-grade graphic and web design educator at Pueblo High School
Additionally, the remaining eight finalists each received $500 awards.
The top four awardees will be honored at the Stand Up 4 Teachers ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 3. Community members can purchase tickets to attend the event in person or can participate virtually via a live stream of the event.
Go to tucsonvaluesteachers.org for more information.