13 more students from Southern Arizona are winners of National Merit Scholarships

Theodore Lowell, Abrielle Millet and Christian Vasquez won second place in the video competition.

The contest is part of the 2020 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, which offered prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 for the top three finishers in both the essay and video competitions.

High school students were asked to write an essay or produce a short video with a prompt about voting rights and the barriers that persist today.

“Students found themselves in the midst of transitioning to remote learning and yet still made the effort to focus on the legal issues posed by the contest,” said U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino, who sat on the judging committee. “Despite these challenging circumstances, this year’s contest did not disappoint. ... Students examined legal principles, made thoughtful analyses, and exhibited insights into our legal system and our constitutional democracy.”

Friends of Oro Valley Public Library deliver books to schoolsThe Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library delivered books to 87 schools across five Tucson school districts that serve underprivileged children.

The Books for Teachers Literacy Program, in its sixth year, delivers new books from Scholastic as well as grants to promote reading.