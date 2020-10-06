3 candidates left to fill 3 open seats on Sunnyside school board

On his first day of 11th grade, Taylor was placed in the Arizona foster care system, he said in an email interview.

He spent most of his time in the system “on the run and in hiding,” as he refused to live in group homes, he said.

“Due to a lack of resources and his fear of being picked up by either the Department of Child Safety or the police,” Taylor said he dropped out of high school and earned a GED instead.

After aging out of the foster care system, Taylor has continued his education and said he intends to be “an advocate for the students, as well as bring a new set of eyes to the school district.”

Taylor wants to provide students the support and resources they need to graduate, especially for at-risk youth.

“Our south-side schools are a real gem in this community, producing some of the most hardworking, creative and colorful individuals I have ever met,” he said in an email. “We owe them so much more, and as a board member, I will fight for their personal well-being and academic achievement every single day.”