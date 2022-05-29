All San Miguel High grads accepted to college

Every graduating senior at San Miguel High School was accepted into college, the school said in a news release.

It was the 14th consecutive year that the school reached a 100% acceptance rate since its first graduating class in 2008, the school said.

In addition, this year’s graduates received nearly $535,000 in scholarships for in-state universities, $74,900 in scholarships for out-of-state universities, and more than $317,100 in federal financial aid.

“The Class of 2022 has a lot to be proud of,” said David Mason, president and CEO of SMHS. “During their time at San Miguel, these graduates have taken on college-prep academics in addition to overcoming hurdles with online learning, disruptions in work-study going remote, and all the pressure that come with growing up in these charged times.”

The students’ graduation was celebrated on May 21 at the AVA Amphitheater.

Swift Student Challenge

Josh Tint, a graduate of Catalina Foothills High School, was among the winners of the Swift Student Challenge, a competition hosted by Apple.

Apple challenged students to show their passion for coding by creating a Swift Playgrounds app project on the topic of their choice.

Tint designed and submitted an app called “Discover Me,” a safe space where users can try out new pronouns and names, testing how they sound in academic, professional, and casual settings.

“I wanted to develop an app which incorporated my interest in language technology while still attacking a real problem and integrating a level of creativity,” Tint said.

Tint, a 2021 Flinns Scholar, is currently a student at Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College, where he studies computer science.

Dove Mountain scholarships

Two students of Mountain View High School and one student at Marana High School were selected by the Rotary Club of Dove Mountain to each receive $2,000 scholarships.

Mountain View students Duran Long and Jaden West were selected for their academic excellence and extracurricular activities. Marana High School senior Caroline Richards became the first recipient of the Howard and Mary Ann Tatum Scholarship for ethics and community service.

Long took advanced placement and college-level courses. She was also involved in women’s varsity basketball and the Orchestra Club as a first-chair cello. She plans to study marine biology and oceanography at the University of Miami in Florida.

West also earned top marks in his education, while being active on the men’s varsity volleyball team and the Photography Club. He plans to continue his volleyball career and study engineering at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

Richards is a straight-A student and president of both the Key Club and National Honor Society at Marana High. She competes on the cross country and math teams, and is head of advocacy for an organization devoted to improving mental health on campus. She will be attending Utah State University, where she plans to study finance.

Cox scholarships

Two graduating seniors from Catalina Foothills High School were among 10 Arizona students that were awarded the Cox Diversity Scholarships for $3,500 each.

Joshua Thomas Sochan and James John Sochan, who will both attend the University of Arizona, each plan to study pre-medicine with the hopes of becoming physicians.

“The scholarship means a lot to me. It’s going to help fund my degree in physiology at the University of Arizona and help me with expenses to live at the Honors College dorm,” James Sochan said.

The Cox Diversity Scholarship provides financial support to students headed for careers in teaching, medicine, sustainability technology and pharmacy. It awards students with a 2.5 GPA or higher, who have demonstrated leadership and community service, and have submitted an essay focused on a significant leader from their respective diverse communities.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.