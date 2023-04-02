The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office appointed Anthony “Tony” Bruno to serve as a member on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board. Bruno replaces Nicole Werner, who resigned from the board in February.

Bruno had previously served on the board for eight years in the early 2000s, the County School Superintendent’s Office noted in an email.

“I am excited to get back on the board,” Bruno said. “I am here to support all students and be a team player. Above all else, board members need to remember to respect each other for the job we each do and to thank each other for doing this work.”

Bruno was sworn in on March 27 and his position will be up for election in November 2024. He is eligible to participate in his first governing board meeting on April 12.

To learn more about the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board, visit susd30.us/governing-board.

Tanque Verde Unified Art Show

Community members are invited to attend the inaugural Tanque Verde Unified Art Show, which will represent art programs throughout the school district.

The event will take place at the new Emily Gray Junior High School Fine and Performing Arts building, located at 11150 E. Tanque Verde Rd., on April 19 from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees can find additional parking at the Lew Sorensen Resource Center on 2300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.

The exhibits will include artwork from TVUSD students in grades K-8 and TV Community Preschool student art representing a vision of their ideal playground. The event will also include open studios hosted by the Lew Sorensen Adult Community Resource Center Program, and PaperPie Learning will have art books, activity books and art kits available for purchase as a fundraiser for the schools.

Art and theater students from Tanque Verde High School will be serving as guides and actors in the art show. The Emily Gray Junior High School Orchestra will also be performing at the event.

For more information, email event coordinator Alicia Marrano at amarrano@tanq.org.

Teacher Excellence Award

Kobe Henke, a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at The Academy of Tucson Middle School, was presented with Tucson Values Teachers’ Teacher Excellence Award for the month of March.

Henke, a native Tucsonan, began teaching at The Academy of Tucson Middle School five years ago after completing her undergraduate studies at Northern Arizona University. She serves as the school’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) coordinator and coordinates field trips to Disneyland for students to participate in behind-the-scenes, real-world STEM experiences.

She was nominated by parent Joanna Bradley, who said Henke makes learning fun for students.

“Mrs. Henke’s energy is contagious, her dedication is amazing, and her drive to help every child she can is exemplary,” Bradley wrote in the nomination statement. “She may look like a student herself, but this powerhouse goes above and beyond teaching math and leading the Middle School STEM program.”

Tucson Values Teachers spotlights quality Southern Arizona educators every month. For more information about the Teacher Excellence Awards or to submit a nomination, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org.