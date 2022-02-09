Arizona GOP leaders push court to kill education tax

The justices, however, said that the measure also needs to conform to a 1980 voter-approved measure that puts an aggregate spending cap on education. That figure is recalculated annually to account for inflation and student growth.

Specifically, the court said, the tax cannot legally be imposed if the proceeds cannot be spent.

Only thing is, the justices said they could not immediately determine whether there is a way to collect the money and actually use it. So they sent the case back to Hannah to make that determination.

Draye acknowledged that there are differences in the estimates of how much Proposition 208 would bring in this coming budget year.

But he told the justices that, no matter whose figures are used, there is no legal way for schools to be able to legally use the money. And unless there is a final ruling — and soon — Draye said the cash will be taken from affected taxpayers and simply sit in an account where it cannot be spent.

In the meantime, he said, it has been six months since the Supreme Court sent the case to Hannah and two months since there was a stipulation that the funds that Proposition 208 would raise this coming year will exceed the cap.