Arizona high-schoolers would no longer need algebra 2 under bill approved by House

But she told colleagues that becomes a bit of a game, with students purposely failing the first semester of algebra 2 to be able to get that option.

This measure, House Bill 2278, is a better way to go, Udall said.

"It allows us to immediately engage them in math that they're going to find more useful and more relevant to their own life — and hopefully as rigorous but that is in a field that they're going to use,'' she said.

It was Udall who took the lead last week when the measure came to the full House. To prove her point that algebra 2 isn't for everyone, Udall listed some of the standards for the course.

"Identify zeroes of polynomials when suitable factorizations are available and use the zeros to construct a rough draft of the function defined by the polynomial,'' she read from the list. "Focus on quadratic, cubic and quartic polynomials, including polynomials for which factors are not provided.''

She offered to keep reading but said the standards would make no sense to most people "because they're not things we use on a daily basis.''

What students do need, Udall said, are such things as common sense, logic and reasoning.