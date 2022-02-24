Arizona House OKs bill requiring teachers to disclose student confidences

"We don't understand what every family situation is like in the state,'' Butler said. There may be things students don't feel they can share with their parents but want to discuss with a teacher, she said.

"This would prevent that teacher from being able to provide help for that students,'' she said. "And I think that's really dangerous.''

Kaiser attempted to insert penalties against teachers who withhold information, up to the possibility of a finding of "unprofessional conduct,'' a civil penalty of $1,000, and the possibility of suspension or dismissal. But he told Capitol Media Services Thursday he had to remove the penalties to get the necessary votes.

The remaining provisions would allow teachers to be subject to discipline, but in exactly what form is not spelled out, Kaiser said.

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, called the measure "vague, broad, duplicative and unnecessary.''

"We should be fostering collaboration and not division in our schools,'' she said.

But Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, said the objections are based on a flawed premise about the role of schools and teachers.