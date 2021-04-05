Arizona lawmaker pushes use of federal funding to avoid teacher layoffs

She used the example of Tucson Unified School District which she said got around $7,000 per child in federal COVID-relief dollars which were doled out largely along the lines of which districts have the most Title 1 schools. Those are schools where a high percent of youngsters live in poverty.

And, Udall said, TUSD did remote learning most of the year.

By contrast, she said, Vail got about $180 per youngster while Gilbert schools got about $300.

“So you have this huge discrepancy and you have districts like Vail and Gilbert who have really worked to have in-person teaching through as much of the time as possible,” Udall said.

“That’s really expensive because they’re doing the in-person teaching but they’re also doing the online at the same time,” she continued. “So they have two modes of teaching going on at the same time, they’ve got extra expenses from the technology but then also extra expenses from the cleaning, from substitutes, from the personal protective equipment.”

Yet they’re the ones getting the least aid.

So what Udall wants, at least for the short term, is that money sitting at the Department of Education. And she said it can be divided up so that all districts are guaranteed a minimum per-pupil aid.