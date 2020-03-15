Arizona public schools to close for at least 2 weeks

PHOENIX — Arizona public schools will close for at least the next two weeks.

Gov. Doug Ducey and state schools chief Kathy Hoffman said on Sunday they do not want schools to open on Monday.

The closure will run through at least Friday, March 27, when the pair said they plan to reassess.

Several districts, like the Tucson Unified School District, are on spring break, so students were already off this week.

In an open letter to families and educators, Ducey and Hoffman emphasized that the closure will address only “operational issues.”

“Doing this will not stop the spread of COVID-19,” the governor and schools chief said.

“The safest place for children during this time is at home. They should not be cared for by elderly adults or those with underlying health conditions, including grandparents and other family members.”

The issue of what options parents who cannot stay home have during the closure was only tangentially addressed.

“For families for whom that is not an option, we are coordinating with partners in the nonprofit, faith-based and education communities, including the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA, to make available child-care options to families who need it,” Ducey said in a separate online video he made with Hoffman.

No specifics were provided.

Sunday’s decision came less than a week after state Health Director Cara Christ suggested that closing schools was not a good option. She said it was better for children to remain with others rather than end up elsewhere, mixing with other children and potentially spreading the disease even further.