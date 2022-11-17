Arizona schools chief race: Hoffman concedes to Horne

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman conceded the race for Arizona's schools chief Thursday morning.

Hoffman acknowledged the loss on Twitter. She was behind Republican Tom Horne by about 8,700 votes Thursday morning, according to vote totals across the state.

Horne served two terms as school superintendent and one as state attorney general.

Along with a focus against the teaching of race in history, Horne also said in his campaign that he'd work to outlaw bilingual education.

In Tucson, Horne is known for leading the effort in the state against ethnic studies.

The race between Horne and Hoffman was expected to be one of two statewide races headed to a recount.

A recount is still expected in the race for attorney general.

Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by just over 700 votes Wednesday night, unofficial vote totals showed.