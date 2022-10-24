Arizona students lag nation in math, meet average in reading

Arizona students performed at or slightly below the national average in reading and mathematics, according to newly released National Assessment of Educational Progress results.

“Despite challenges during the pandemic, our families and educators worked together to accelerate student learning,” said Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “While we still have considerable work to do to grow math scores, it is encouraging to see our students close to the national average.”

Average statewide scores for reading were the same as the national average or slightly lower. Average results for math showed greater decreases compared to the national average and pre-pandemic scores.

In the reading portion of the test, for example, Arizona fourth graders scored an average of 215, only one point below the national average this year and the state’s average before the pandemic.

In fourth grade mathematics, students earned an average score of 232, three points less than this year’s national average and six points less than the 238 average that Arizona fourth graders scored in 2019.

Eighth graders in Arizona saw similar downward trends compared to the national average and 2019 statewide results.

In math, eighth graders scored an average of 271, two points less than the national average and nine points lower than the statewide results of 2019.

As for the eighth grade reading results, Arizona students scored the same as the national average at 259 points. That meant the national average went down by three points from 2019, but the statewide average remained the same.

Moving forward, the Arizona Department of Education noted in a news release, the focus is on addressing the “dire shortage of highly qualified educators” to help students get caught up on their disrupted learning.

“As we look to the next 10 years, we must ensure all Arizona students are taught by adequately supported, highly qualified teachers in safe learning environments. Together we know this will foster an environment of engaged learners and strong academic outcomes,” Hoffman said.