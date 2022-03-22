Bill would require Arizona schools to teach communism's conflict with democracy

Gonzales, who is Native American, said it didn't stop there.

"This Legislature is currently prohibiting the history of the U.S. being taught to our children and what happened to the Indigenous people of this country," she said. She was referring to current proposals to limit how certain subjects can be taught, in ways she believes are designed to limit how racism and its history can be taught.

"And it hurts me because, as an Indigenous woman, I live through that discrimination on a daily basis," Gonzales told her colleagues on the committee, saying people of color face discrimination not only at grocery stores and banks but even in the halls of the Legislature. "And yet, we do not want to hear the truth and allow schools to teach the history of the U.S."

Sen. Teresa Hatathlie, D-Coal Mine Canyon, went a step farther, saying there has been bias and discrimination even on the dais of committee hearings.

And Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, who is a teacher, questioned why legislators believe it is their role to dictate exactly what has to be taught and how.