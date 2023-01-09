Catalina Foothills district to hold teacher job fair

The Catalina Foothills School District is inviting the public to attend its CFSD Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The job fair will take place inside the Professional Learning Center of Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the district’s webpage, www.cfsd16.org, to schedule a time slot for an interview that day.

In a news release, the district noted that its teacher’s starting salary was more than $46,500 in 2022 and its average teacher’s salary was more than $58,500 in the same year. The news release also noted that the district has a nationally-recognized reputation of academic excellence and leadership.

STEM competition finalist

STAR Academic High School of the Sunnyside Unified School District was among seven Arizona schools selected as state finalists in the 13th Annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition.

Solve for Tomorrow challenges U.S. public middle and high school students to explore the role that STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) can play in solving some of the biggest issues in their local communities.

The competition brings students to engage in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems relating to geopolitical matters, climate change, school safety, mental health and school bus commuting.

The state finalists are now asked to submit lesson plans detailing how their proposed STEM projects will address identified issues in their communities.

One winner will then be selected for the state and will receive $20,000 to continue developing their projects and document their work in a video to be considered for the national title.

For more information about the competition, visit www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.

Emily Gray open house

Emily Gray Jr. High School of the Tanque Verde Unified School District will be hosting an open house for families looking to enroll future Bobcats at the school.

Interested parties are invited to visit the school, 11150 E. Tanque Verde Road, on Jan. 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to meet teachers, tour the campus, and learn about the curriculum and student activities.

Community members interested in attending the open house are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 13 by visiting the link, bit.ly/3vGQAyO.