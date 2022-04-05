Court to allow Arizona Attorney General to challenge ASU hotel deal

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is going to get a chance to challenge a deal that he says illegally gives away taxpayer funds to benefit a private company.

The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that Brnovich did not wait too long before filing suit against the Board of Regents over an agreement to building a 330-room Omni hotel and a 30,000-square-foot conference center on land owned by Arizona State University. Justice John Lopez, writing for the unanimous court, said state law gives Brnovich up to five years to pursue any claims of misspending of public funds.

But the decision does not mean that the deal is illegal. Instead, it sends the case back to a trial judge to hear evidence.

In filing suit, Brnovich contends the deal amounts to a gift of public money.

He said ASU is paying $19.5 million to build the conference center even though the contract allows the school to use it without paying rent just seven days a year. And Brnovich said the school agreed to pay about $30 million to construct a 1,200-spot parking garage but will "gift" Omni 275 of the spots that the hotel gets to use exclusively and keep the revenue from the spaces, a move he contends is a gift worth about $8 million.

The justices, however, rejected Brnovich's contention that having the hotel built on property owned by the university is illegal because it escapes having to pay property taxes.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

