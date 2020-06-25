Increase in virus cases could impact UA's plans for fall semester, employee furloughs

After announcing the UA would return to in-person classes this fall, President Robert Robbins said Thursday that the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state could impact the start of the upcoming semester.

Meanwhile, UA faculty and staff continue to express concern about a furlough plan that is set to start July 1. Not having in-person classes this fall would likely deepen the financial impact of COVID-19 on campus employees.

With students scheduled to return to campus Aug. 24, Robbins said he and his team will monitor conditions before deciding whether students would be allowed to participate in in-person classes this fall.

“If I had to say today would we would reopen, no, because ... the ICUs are full,” he said. “We cannot have a situation where we’re bringing students back to campus, asking our faculty and staff to come back to campus when we’re in truly an exponential growth of the number of cases here.”

Robbins said he’d feel comfortable reopening in August only if the community’s use of face coverings, social distancing and staying at home works to flatten the curve of new cases.

As the University of Arizona administration continues to reevaluate its ability to reopen, more than 300 UA faculty members petitioned the chair of the faculty to vote on delaying the onset of the university furlough plan from July 1 to September.

More than 1,400 UA faculty and staff gathered via Zoom on Thursday to initiate the vote on whether to delay the start of furloughs until September. The result of the vote, which will be released Friday, would act as an advisory decision that university administrators can choose to agree or disagree with.