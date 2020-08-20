New anti-harassment, nondiscrimination policy takes effect at University of Arizona

The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved major changes to the sexual harassment policy covering students at the University of Arizona and the state’s two other universities.

The changes are meant to align with the Department of Education’s May 6 release of new regulations governing how campuses should investigate and adjudicate sexual misconduct under Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination. Critics of the new Title IX policy say it bolsters the rights of the accused while reducing the scope of cases that colleges are required to investigate.

One of the largest changes to the new federal guidelines is that college coaches are no longer automatically considered mandatory reporters of possible Title IX violations, but rather at the college’s discretion. But at UA, ASU and NAU, coaches and all other “individuals charged with supervisory authority” still have a duty to report any suspected Title IX or anti-harassment violations, according to the policy the regents approved.