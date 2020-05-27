Online apps likely to play a big role in rebooting UA campus for fall semester

Several electronic tools being developed could be used by the University of Arizona to better assess the risk of reopening campus in the fall amid the coronavirus outbreak, a campus task force says.

Among them is an app that uses a mobile device’s Bluetooth technology to provide “comprehensive and timely” contact tracing to prevent spread of the coronavirus, said Kacey Ernst associate professor and program director of epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

Built by Covid Watch, a team of over 400 volunteers worldwide, the app anonymously shares information through Bluetooth to identify other nearby devices then allows an infected person to send an anonymous alert to other app uses whom they may have exposed.

“This completely anonymous way of contract tracing would be very beneficial in high density areas like a campus where you may even be in close distance of someone for a substantial amount of time but not know their names,” Ernst said.

UA will conduct testing this summer to determine how well the app works.

The task force also is working on ways to address mental health across campus through a “Wildcat Wellness Check.”

Using texting, it allows anyone on campus to participate in daily check ins. A user can send a notification about how they are feeling, and be directed to resources on campus that can help.

“What we’re hoping this will do is provide a sort of pulse of what’s happening on campus. Without knowledge, without knowing what’s actually happening on campus, we can’t react as quickly or as nimbly as we would like,” Ernst said.