Senators share concerns about University of Arizona's plans to purchase online college

Two U.S. senators have shared their concerns over the University of Arizona’s agreement to purchase a for-profit college, and use it’s assets to bolster its online offerings.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a letter to UA President Robert Robbins that the university must take steps to ensure students are not taken advantage of.

“Without clear protections for students built into this transaction by UA, its accreditors, and the Department of Education, Arizona taxpayers risk becoming owners of a predatory for-profit college cloaked in the aura of your prestigious university,” the senators wrote.

The UA agreed to purchase Ashford University for $1 and add its assets — including the San Diego school’s 35,000 online students — to create the University of Arizona Global Campus. The new platform will be a separate nonprofit, fully online entity. It will serve as an expansion of the Global Campus, made up of 150 sites worldwide.

UA officials said the 18-to-22-year-old population makes up most of its students, but the deal would boost UA’s support for nontraditional and underrepresented students as well as its online offerings.