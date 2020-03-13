UA campus will be very different when classes resume next week

As part of its reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Arizona is asking student who don’t need to be on campus to stay away when classes resume Wednesday.

Students needing to return to campus will find the open facilities, like dorms, food courts, libraries, computer labs, student support services and Campus Health, President Robert C. Robbins said in a letter Friday.

Instructors are still transitioning to the switch from in-person classes to online by March 18.

The UA also released its “Covid-19 Campus Mitigation Plan” on Wednesday alerting the campus about the sudden switch. No cases of the virus have been reported in the campus.

A new learning environment

There should be no delays in restarting class instruction as they nearly all move online Wednesday, Liesl Folks, senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a letter to students and faculty.

The administration has also adjusted its attendance policy for students, which should alleviate concern about being penalized for missing class due to illness.

Students should stay away from campus if they are feeling sick, Folks said.

Students needing to miss one of more classes due to illness need to email their instructor and copy to the dean of student’s office. Students are still on the hook for missed coursework missed. Those missing a week need to get a doctor’s note to the dean of student’s office.

Students completing off-campus work such as internships and clinical rotations should follow the attendance policy of the organizations they are with. Students working on campus will continue their employment and wages, UA said.