UA loosens virus restriction, allows classes of up to 50 students to meet on campus

The University of Arizona will increase the size of in-person classes, just two weeks after in-person instruction returned to campus, President Robert C. Robbins and other campus leaders said during Monday’s weekly coronavirus update.

Starting Monday, Oct. 26, class sizes will be increased from 30 to 50 for classes that were designated as “in-person” or “flex in-person” at the start of the fall semester. Before last week, the only in-person classes were ones deemed “essential,” such as research labs and performing arts, with most classes being held online.

Robbins also announced Monday that students will be asked to fill out a survey detailing their travel plans before Thanksgiving break.

Those students traveling outside of the Tucson area for the holidays be encouraged to finish the semester remotely.

The efforts are part of a university-wide testing blitz that will start weeks before the holiday, and amid efforts from some local officials to require negative tests before a return to campus.

The UA will be offering diagnostic nasal swab antigen and PCR tests and antibody blood-draws by appointment only, with registration opening on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9.

“Our primary goal is to minimize the impact of student travel on community spread of COVID-19,” Robbins said.

As of Monday, the University of Arizona has reported more than 2,400 positive tests since Aug. 4. Over the last 10 days, there have been 44 new cases out of 6,867 tests, good for a percent positive of 0.6%.

