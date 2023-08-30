UA assumed school's liabilities

In integrating UA Global Campus into the University of Arizona, the UA intended to “acquire substantially all of UAGC’s assets, assume substantially all of UAGC’s liabilities, and employ substantially all of UAGC’s faculty, staff, and administrators,” the Arizona Board of Regents was told in xxx.

Also, the UA and the UA Foundation previously signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education that makes them “jointly and severally liable” for UA Global Campus’ performance.

UA Global Campus and the controversial online program manager Zovio agreed to terminate their contract as of July 31, 2022.

The online school has about 25,000 students. UA's fiscal year 2024 budget for UA Global Campus is roughly $249.4 million and includes about $153 million for salaries and benefits. The university expects to net $231.1 million from its UA Global Campus students during that year.

Arizona Daily Star archives