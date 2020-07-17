University of Arizona: Departments finalize if fall classes will be online, in-person or both

The University of Arizona has finalized how their classes will operate this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school’s administration says.

“It’s up to the individual professor; they’re going to decide that. It’s definitely not the administration,” President Robert Robbins said during a news conference Thursday. Faculty worked with their department's leadership in effort to have 50% of each degree program with some element of in-person instruction.

“Students, either today or Monday can go in and find the course that they’re signed up for and they will find out from their professor, will it be all remote or one of the three options we laid out. Because some professors will say ‘we’re not comfortable going face-to-face, so we’ll have one of these other modalities,’ ” Robbins said.

The class styles they chose from are: in-person with enhanced health protections; a flex of in-person and online instruction; live online classes; and ICourses that students complete at their pace.

The UA will start the school year on Aug. 24.

It will do so with fewer employees. Some 250 have lost their job as of Thursday amid an anticipated revenue loss of about $280 million through the 2021 fiscal year related to the pandemic.

Robbins said the UA’s current furlough plan beginning Aug. 10 “is designed to try and save jobs. We do not want to have to lay people off, but people will get laid off in this process.”

Robbins added that “it’s a fact of reality, and we have to work with our stakeholders and shared governance partners, but at the end of the day, we have to be fiscally responsible, and we have to have the university survive financially.”