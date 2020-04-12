University of Arizona freezes hiring, weighs furloughs as pandemic hits school's finances

A campuswide temporary halt to hiring is the first major money-saving effort at the University of Arizona that could expand to salary freezes and furloughs as it braces for the financial fallout from the pandemic that could stretch over months, officials say.

No hiring through at least the end June is one of the “mitigation strategies” created by the UA’s Financial Sustainability Emergency Response Taskforce. The task force is made up of seven groups evaluating a swath of university finances, from intercollegiate athletics to capital projects.

“Everything is on the table for discussion. We have great people, many of whom are world-class experts in their fields, and we are tapping into their insights and ideas to address this challenge,” wrote Lisa Rulney, the UA’s senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, and leaders of the task force.

In a letter to the UA community, UA President Robert Robbins said the “full spectrum of options” being discussed will include the hiring pauses, salary freezes and furloughs.

Campus leaders are trying to create a financial model around the effect of expected significant losses in tuition, Robbins said in a conference call Wednesday.

“I think people on this call know that 40% of our students are from outside of Arizona, and about 15% of those are international students,” Robbins said.

“Our net tuition revenue is derived greatly from out-of-state and international students, so we’re going to have significant shortfalls in the projections of what we’re going to have from tuition revenue.”