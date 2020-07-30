University of Arizona's initial wave of students to test campus health protocol

The University of Arizona administration says about 5,000 students will attend classes in-person when school begins on Aug. 24 to help ensure all campus health initiatives are working efficiently.

President Robert C. Robbins shared more details about the university’s three-stage approach to ramp up operations in the first few weeks of classes during a new conference Thursday.

“We discussed this idea of going slowly to move the campus forward. I’ve chosen to go faster because I think we’ve hit a lot of the things that the experts told us we needed to do,” Robbins said about implemented health safeguards.

During Week 1, 5,000-plus students will attend a select number of in-person classes such as performing arts courses, medical courses and research laboratories. All other classes will start online.

The following week, operations will progress to smaller, in-person classes and in-person flex classes — a mix of online and in-person instruction — bringing about 14,000 students to UA classrooms, according to Robbins.

By Sept. 8, the administration hopes to progress to more in-person and flex classes.

“We expect this will cover about 50% of delivered classes on campus and that will then bring between 25,000 and 30,000 people to campus in any peak time during the week, which is less than half the number on campus during a regular semester,” Robbins said.

Opening the campus is predicated on how well the UA’s health system’s “Test, Trace, Treat” initiative works as cases are found on campus starting with the initial wave of students who are set to move into dormitories.