Continental Elementary student takes first place in Pima County Spelling Bee

The scholarships are awarded to students who have attended Marana Unified School District schools from kindergarten through 12th-grade, and have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community service.

Teacher excellence

Tucson Values Teachers presented the February Teacher Excellence Award to Hennessy Miller, an eighth-grade science teacher at B.L. Lauffer Middle School in Sunnyside Unified School District.

Miller, now in her third year of teaching, helped coach the cross-country team in the fall and is the sponsor for Trekking Rattlers, a hiking club that explores Tucson on the weekends.

She was nominated by fellow educator Lorinda Pierce, who said Miller’s “energy and enthusiasm for her subject area seems to be infinite.”

GVCC Foundation

Recipients of the 2021-2022 GVCC Foundation scholarships were honored at a recent worship service at United Methodist Church of Green Valley.

The recipients graduated from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools, and are now currently enrolled in community colleges and universities in Arizona.