Continental student takes first place in Pima County Spelling Bee

Harvey Lewis, an eighth grade student at Continental school, took the first-place award at the 2022 Pima County Spelling Bee earlier this month.
His victory came after he competed against 28 other spellers during the in-person spelling bee at Canyon del Oro High School. He secured the top place by correctly spelling the winning word "entente."
Kian Huff, an eighth-grader from Cross Middle School, took second place. Aleena Rafiyath, an eighth-grader at BASIS Oro Valley, placed third.
Lewis and runner-up Huff will move forward to represent Pima County at the Arizona State Spelling Bee on March 19 in Phoenix.
Job fair
The Catalina Foothills School District will host its Teacher Job Fair on March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Professional Learning Center at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 Sunrise Dr.
Candidates are encouraged to visit cfsd16.org to schedule an interview time, but walk-ins are welcome.
MUSD scholarships
Shaniyah Griffin and Ester Olivas, students at MCAT High School, each received the Marana Schools 2340 Foundation Scholarship for $1,000.
The scholarships are awarded to students who have attended Marana Unified School District schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community service.
Teacher excellence
Tucson Values Teachers presented the February Teacher Excellence Award to Hennessy Miller, an eighth-grade science teacher at B.L. Lauffer Middle School in Sunnyside Unified School District.
Miller, now in her third year of teaching, helped coach the cross-country team in the fall and is the sponsor for Trekking Rattlers, a hiking club that explores Tucson on the weekends.
She was nominated by fellow educator Lorinda Pierce, who said Miller’s “energy and enthusiasm for her subject area seems to be infinite.”
GVCC Foundation
Recipients of the 2021-2022 GVCC Foundation scholarships were honored at a recent worship service at United Methodist Church of Green Valley.
The recipients graduated from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools, and are now currently enrolled in community colleges and universities in Arizona.
The scholarship recipients who were able to attend the service included Emily Davis, Amaya Barnes, Jacqueline Peyron, Max Schmist, Mariah Farmer, Gabriella Quintero, Christina Bryant, Annika Dillmuth, Chris Madrigal, Jordan Limon, Josh Alvarado, Logan Sonora and Lily Riley.
The other recipients were Natalia Gilvin, Taylor Lansey, Stephanie Hernandez, Kris Huerta, Brooklyn Montgomery, Johanna Stelle and Hailee Rowe.
